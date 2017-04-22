British party put a call out on Twitter for election candidates - receive some unexpected responses
The British Labour Party Twitter account has announced the party is looking for candidates for the June 8 general election and already have some strange applicants.
Could you be a brilliant local MP? We’re looking for parliamentary candidates for the #GeneralElection. Apply now: https://t.co/hFsITsCLbe— The Labour Party (@UKLabour) April 21, 2017
Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election has left Britain in shock, so we don’t blame Labour for looking for fresh talent online. However, we think they may be a bit surprised by these responses.
@UKLabour Have you tried Tinder?— Nice Guy Nick (@Neek1974) April 21, 2017
@UKLabour pic.twitter.com/ggEOysw87V— Kick Arse (@kickarseHD) April 21, 2017
@elletrix @UKLabour already applied pic.twitter.com/1IJnmm5tbJ— Beatrice (@buxxbambi) April 21, 2017
@UKLabour I'm a conservative member. Can I apply? Not clear on the application form, asks only for member number but does not specify for which party.— Tom Brown (@MRTDBROWN) April 21, 2017
Got another job for you, @George_Osborne https://t.co/zUP6LrCIUI— David Byers (@davidbyers26) April 21, 2017
Let’s face it; this is who we really want to see elected.
@UKLabour Desperate @jeremycorbyn ? Get 'Brenda' to stand ! pic.twitter.com/La7XdsVrRo— Len Groat (@LenGroat) April 21, 2017
Perhaps other bodies could also adopt this approach to find talent?
@UKLabour Wonder if the FA will adopt this tactic for the next World Cup. Top class striker? Give us a call, ability to score penalties an advantage— Martin Clouseau (@MartinClouseau) April 21, 2017
If you want to apply, you’ll have to be quick. The deadline is 12 noon on Sunday.
