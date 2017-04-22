British party put a call out on Twitter for election candidates - receive some unexpected responses

The British Labour Party Twitter account has announced the party is looking for candidates for the June 8 general election and already have some strange applicants.

Could you be a brilliant local MP? We’re looking for parliamentary candidates for the #GeneralElection. Apply now: https://t.co/hFsITsCLbe — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) April 21, 2017

Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election has left Britain in shock, so we don’t blame Labour for looking for fresh talent online. However, we think they may be a bit surprised by these responses.

@UKLabour Have you tried Tinder? — Nice Guy Nick (@Neek1974) April 21, 2017

@UKLabour I'm a conservative member. Can I apply? Not clear on the application form, asks only for member number but does not specify for which party. — Tom Brown (@MRTDBROWN) April 21, 2017

Let’s face it; this is who we really want to see elected.

Perhaps other bodies could also adopt this approach to find talent?

@UKLabour Wonder if the FA will adopt this tactic for the next World Cup. Top class striker? Give us a call, ability to score penalties an advantage — Martin Clouseau (@MartinClouseau) April 21, 2017

If you want to apply, you’ll have to be quick. The deadline is 12 noon on Sunday.