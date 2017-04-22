British party put a call out on Twitter for election candidates - receive some unexpected responses

The British Labour Party Twitter account has announced the party is looking for candidates for the June 8 general election and already have some strange applicants.

Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election has left Britain in shock, so we don’t blame Labour for looking for fresh talent online. However, we think they may be a bit surprised by these responses.

Let’s face it; this is who we really want to see elected.

Perhaps other bodies could also adopt this approach to find talent?

If you want to apply, you’ll have to be quick. The deadline is 12 noon on Sunday.
