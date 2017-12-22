Britain is ‘returning’ to blue passports and the internet has a lot of feelings

British passports will return to having blue covers after Brexit, the Government has confirmed.

The new blue and gold passports, without the European Union insignia, will be phased in from March 29 2019, more than 30 years since the UK last had blue passports.

The new passports will look like this, according to the Home Office.

(Home Office/PA)

The Conservative government said the new passport is “an expression of our independence and sovereignty – a document that symbolises our citizenship of a proud, great nation”.

It also said “leaving the EU gives us a unique opportunity to restore our national identity and forge a new path for ourselves in the world.”

On social media, however, reactions to the new passport varied.

Some expressed they’d rather be able to travel freely than own a shiny blue passport.

Others are questioning if Britain really is returning to a blue passport – the new edition certainly looks different from the pre-burgundy edition.

It is also worth noting that Britain was allowed to choose any colour it wanted for its passport, even pre-Brexit, but chose a standard format which the EU drew up.

The brand new blue passport was a hit with some on the social network, though.

Twitter users also had other ideas on how Britain could jazz up their travel documents.

The subject has clearly sparked debate.
