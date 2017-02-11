Bride issues plea to help find 'much loved' missing wedding dress made in 1870

A new bride has issued a plea to be reunited with her antique wedding dress after it went missing while being dry-cleaned.

Tess Newall posted a picture of the dress on Facebook seeking help to find the dress which was made in 1870.

The dress was made by her great, great grandmother and Tess wore it at her own wedding in June 2016.

She sent it to the dry cleaners in Edinburgh last September, but it since went into administration, and she hasn't got it back.

Tess wrote that while there are greater issues in the world the dress "means the world" to her family.

"More family memories need to be woven into its threads."

The post has since been shared over 230,000 times on Facebook, and she says the reaction has been amazing.

"I just popped it on Facebook thinking friends of friends who might be looking for wedding dresses might come across it."

"I'm so grateful for everyone's help. Fingers crossed we might find it somewhere."

Hoepfully the dress will find a way back to Tess.