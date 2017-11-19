Brendan Howlin was not impressed with these TV image errors

It's Ard Fheis season, which means the nation's political parties have been having their annual get togethers.

But Brendan Howlin was not impressed by the TV guide coverage for Fine Gael's and Sinn Féin's events.

The Labour leader's image was used for the television preview for both his competitors party conferences and he took to Twitter to highlight it.

Gas. Nice to see he has a sense of humour about it all.