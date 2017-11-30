Breakfast, lunch and dinner might just become a thing of the past

Sure, some of us just sink a black coffee first thing, skip lunch and then snack all evening, instead of sitting down to a home-cooked meal, but the majority of us do still subscribe to eating three meals a day.

In fact, it’s hard to imagine how we’d go about structuring our days if we weren’t constantly planning, thinking about and longing for our next meal.

Tucking into breakfast, lunch and dinner provides a framework around which we arrange our day-to-day lives – while the meals themselves offer solid moments where we can stop, relax and share food with the people we love. Remove that and what would our days even look like?

Well, according to some, we ought to get used to more fluid eating patterns, as 2018 might just see the ‘breakfast, lunch and dinner’ formula become extinct.

People are starting to squeeze a fourth, fifth and even sixth meal into their daily routines (something we’re not entirely opposed to, as long as one of those courses is a sweet). In turn, more and more people are opting to eat ‘little and often’ throughout the day, rather than scoffing a trio of big meals.

Time is a driving factor

We’re all just so busy, that’s one reason at least for grabbing meals in a less orderly, and more frequent, manner. Research has shown that eating five or six ‘mini’ meals during the day can reduce hunger pangs, balance out blood sugar levels, boost metabolism and still keep you feeling full and fuelled.

Women’s health coach, Karen Austin, who specialises in nutrition, says: “Eating smaller portions throughout the day can help many people by stabilizing their blood sugar, decreasing hunger and cravings, whilst increasing energy levels. This will then have a knock-on effect to help with weight management.”

But what if you have kids? Or a partner? Or have dinner plans with friends? Eating on the go might not be physically detrimental, but it could have an emotional and social impact on an individual.

Karen adds: “Eating three meals a day seems to be disappearing due to our fast-paced lifestyles that appear to be forever increasing, making us grab food on the go.

“It’s a shame, but we seem to be eating when we can, in between everything else – rushing taking kids to school, driving to work, deadlines, hobbies, etc – so unfortunately the sitting down of a family meal seems to be becoming a thing of the past.”

Nutrition should always be the priority

“I would always favour three wholesome meals instead of grabbing and eating smaller portions throughout the day, although if people prep their smaller meals or grab healthier versions, the story could be very different,” adds Karen.

Eating less but more regularly shouldn’t be misconstrued as a (delicious) way to snack more, though. Biscuits, cake and crisps would need to be replaced with mini, well-balanced meals, that contained protein, carbs and veggies, albeit on a more miniature scale than usual.

Already this is becoming more popular as people increasingly choose to fit targeted meals in and around their pre and post-workouts for instance (we can thank Joe Wicks for that).

Eating more meals may require more planning – and more cooking

More eating, means more food prep and more cooking – so more time spent in the supermarket and the kitchen too. Meanwhile, rocking up to a friend’s house to declare that no, you can’t do dinner because you’ve had five of your six meals today, isn’t ideal.

However, if you’re super efficient, prefer eating in than eating out (we don’t expect restaurants will be scrapping dinner service anytime soon) and enjoy food prep, moving away from the three-meal model might just work for you.

“What society needs to realise is one size doesn’t fit all, as we are all as chemically different on the inside as we are physically on the outside,” says Karen. “Some people’s bodies metabolically may suit smaller portions throughout the day, while others function better on three meals.”