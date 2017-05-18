Boy gets a fidget spinner shaved onto his head

At this stage, everyone has been affected by a fidget spinners at some point.

From public transport to Communion parties, they’re everywhere - even engraved on the side of children's heads.

No, really.

Belfast native, Ryan Campbell shared a photo of his younger brother’s new haircut on Twitter.

MY BROTHER GOT A FUCKING FIDGET SPINNER HAIRCUT pic.twitter.com/yfiUgCYE9C — bro has a ߷ haircut (@CampbellBeans) May 16, 2017

The toys were first intended to help children with ADHD, anxiety or autism but quickly became a craze for kids of all shapes and sizes.