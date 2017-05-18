Boy gets a fidget spinner shaved onto his head
At this stage, everyone has been affected by a fidget spinners at some point.
From public transport to Communion parties, they’re everywhere - even engraved on the side of children's heads.
No, really.
Belfast native, Ryan Campbell shared a photo of his younger brother’s new haircut on Twitter.
MY BROTHER GOT A FUCKING FIDGET SPINNER HAIRCUT pic.twitter.com/yfiUgCYE9C— bro has a ߷ haircut (@CampbellBeans) May 16, 2017
The toys were first intended to help children with ADHD, anxiety or autism but quickly became a craze for kids of all shapes and sizes.
