Boy gets a fidget spinner shaved onto his head

Back to Discover Home

At this stage, everyone has been affected by a fidget spinners at some point.

From public transport to Communion parties, they’re everywhere - even engraved on the side of children's heads.

No, really.

Belfast native, Ryan Campbell shared a photo of his younger brother’s new haircut on Twitter.

The toys were first intended to help children with ADHD, anxiety or autism but quickly became a craze for kids of all shapes and sizes.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover