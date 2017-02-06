Boris Johnson getting hit in the face with a microphone is what you need to brighten your day

Boris Johnson proved he’s pretty unflappable during a moment with the press before the EU Foreign Minister’s meeting in Brussels today. During an interview, he was poked in the face with a microphone from Austrian broadcaster ORF News.

His face remains a picture of stoicism, until most of the microphones in front of him begin shifting around wildly, at which point he says “I don’t want to accidentally bite one of your things” as he steps back.

We’re all for rewarding his handling of the situation, but let’s be honest, we really enjoyed seeing him being prodded in the face.

Here’s a gif of it, so you can watch it whenever you are feeling down.

This lot certainly enjoyed the moment.

Thanks Boris, for continuing to provide us with entertainment.
KEYWORDS: Boris Johnson, European Union

 

