Body Fixers doctor warns against lack of regulation in aesthetic industry

A “severe lack of regulation” in the aesthetic industry is leading to young women getting botched lip fillers, Body Fixers star Dr Tijion Esho has warned.

The cosmetic doctor, who will return for a second series of the makeover show next week, has said he has been horrified by some of the work he has seen.

He said: “I think for me there are shocking cases that are quite relevant.

Dr Esho with the other body fixers (E4/Studio Lambert)

“Right now there are a lot of things about the aesthetic industry and the severe lack of regulation with a lot of people coming across harmful lip fillers.

“Rachel’s story was pertinent; a girl who didn’t do her research ended up getting lip fillers on a bed, with a dog running around.

“Subsequently the end result was a botched job. Her lips were filled with several lumps that not only looked awful, but also affected the way she ate and drank.”

Dr Esho urged anyone contemplated having a cosmetic procedure to tread carefully.

He said: “Make sure that it is a medical professional doing the treatments.

“Unfortunately here in the UK, without regulation people with no medical qualifications are doing these treatments and the biggest part of that is checking that they’re registered.

“If it’s a doctor they’re registered to GMC, for a dentist GDC and for a nurse it’s the NMC.”

He also advised patients to check on the insurance of the person doing the treatment and looking at reviews and speaking to previous clients, adding: “Most importantly, see the work. Don’t look at what I call, “stock pictures” that look pretty, or pictures of celebrities. They probably didn’t treat those people.

“See the actual work, see the artist. The best question I would say after doing all of that is always ask them ‘What will you do if anything goes wrong?’ If they are not able to answer that question adequately you shouldn’t be there, because that’s the big thing.

“These are non-surgical procedures but they’re not non-medical, so there are always going to be risks and someone has to be that statistic.

“If it is you, you need to be in the hands of someone that can fix you if things go wrong.”

The second series of Body Fixers will see Dr Esho joined by a dentist, beautician, make up artist and two hairdressers, who come together to transform the appearance of participants.

Body Fixers starts on August 10 at 9pm on E4.