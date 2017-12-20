Bob Geldof donates Band Aid materials to National Library of Ireland

Bob Geldof is donating material from the Band Aid Trust to the National Library of Ireland.

It includes hand-written letters, publicity material and charity records.

Library Director Dr Sandra Collins said the archive captures a special moment in time.

It includes a letter to Bob Geldof from a child saying "I sold some conkers outside my house in October to raise fifteen pounds for the people in Ethiopia".

A letter from a girl called Sarah reads: "For all the work and effort you have done, you should have the Nobel Peace Prize and I think you're great and if you brushed your hair you would look quite handsome".
KEYWORDS: Charity, Band Aid, Bob Geldof, National Library, History

 

