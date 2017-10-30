Blue Planet II was life-affirming, say moved viewers

Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II was declared a life-affirming watch by viewers who said it was worth the BBC's licence fee alone.

The seven-part sequel to the 2001 original series started on BBC1 on Sunday night.

Viewers were captivated as Sir David, 91, reflected on the changing ocean system in an instalment featuring surfing dolphins, false killer whales and a walrus mother with newborn calves.

One wrote on Twitter: “Attenborough is THE human voice of nature at its most spectacular. Pure wide eyed wonderment.”

“#BluePlanet2 is the most mind blowing thing I’ve ever seen! Spent the last hour saying ‘wow’ or ‘what?!’ Can’t wait until next week,” said another impressed fan.

“Life affirming, magical, spellbinding, mind blowing, genius, TV perfection,” praised another.

Other people said the nature programme was particularly special in the current climate.

“In the world of Trump, Brexit, Weinstein and all other human nonsense, there is something very life affirming about watching #BluePlanet2,” one pointed out.

Many people watching wrote on social media that the chance to see the “spectacular” programme was worth the licence fee alone.

“#BluePlanet2 has got to be one of the best pieces of television I have ever seen. Just wow. Single handedly worth the BBC licence fee!” tweeted one.

“Yet again, Sir David and the team have blown us away. #BluePlanet2 is worth the licence fee alone!” said another.

The series was filmed over four years.

Film crews mounted 125 expeditions across 39 countries to capture footage which Sir David has called “astounding”.

:: Blue Planet II continues at 8pm on BBC1 on Sunday.