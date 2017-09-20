Bisexual Awareness Week: People on Twitter are sharing their stories and the stigmas around being bi

This week is Bisexual Awareness Week in the US, and yesterday the hashtag #BiChat lit up Twitter and gave bisexuality an exposure it rarely gets.

It was organised by the Trevor Project, a non-profit organisation that focuses on suicide prevention amongst LGBTQ youth.

Using the hashtag #BiChat, the Trevor Project asked questions about a range of issues affecting bi people, and the bisexual community came out in force.

In it, people shared touching stories about their experiences coming out, and also tackle the stigmas surrounding bisexuality head-on.

Here are all the key takeouts from the conversation.

Coming out

Q1: What was coming out as bisexual like for you? #BiChat — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) September 19, 2017

The first question that the Trevor Project asked was about coming out. For many people, it was a difficult process.

A1: A little nerve-wracking cause at the time, I was a young teen in a religious fundamentalist community. But I persevered. #BiChat https://t.co/lfleCDTVSn — Kelley (@nanogeekette) September 19, 2017

The hardest part was coming out to myself! My mom initially thought it was a phase, but was always really supportive! #BiChat https://t.co/kid3OuAg9N — karine #outloud (@sendhelphuman) September 19, 2017

Many people found it harder to come out because they couldn’t find a clear place within the LGBTQ community.

A1: i never formally came out. i had denied myself the right to ID as bi because i thought i couldn't claim it until i dated a woman #BiChat https://t.co/O4bKJQeGwh — anna borges (@annabroges) September 19, 2017

A1: Before I thought I had to choose to be only attracted to girls or guys. I came out publicly at 14 & I’ve kept coming out since #BiChat — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) September 19, 2017

It was not a linear process. I didn't feel "queer enough" for years and was eventually outed at work as a "fake bisexual" 🙄 #BiChat — cruella dawson (@brosandprose) September 19, 2017

One thing that many people found was that there is not one singular coming out event, but rather it’s a constant process.

A1: coming out as bisexual is CONSTANT. I feel like it never ends & it's exhausting. #BiChat https://t.co/12MsYAyVWa — Rachel Charlene (@RachelCharleneL) September 19, 2017

A1: a long process that is never-ending, tbh. after knowing for several years, I publicly came out in an essay for @femsplain. #BiChat https://t.co/noYODqLm6H — kylie sparks 🏈 (@kyliesparks) September 19, 2017

Positive representation

Q2: What does positive bisexual representation look like to you? #BiChat — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) September 19, 2017

Next, the Trevor Project delved into positive representations of bisexuality. For many people, there was one simple thing they wanted to see more in the media. That is openly using the word “bisexual”.

A2: SAYING THE WORD. there are many bi stories i want to see told, stereotypes i want avoided, but first things first, SAY BISEXUAL #BiChat https://t.co/GiPL091RlW — anna borges (@annabroges) September 19, 2017

A2: Positive Bisexual representation to me looks like using the word “bisexual.” It looks like telling diverse stories authentically #BiChat https://t.co/wnc032lu97 — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) September 19, 2017

A2: USING THE WORD BISEXUAL. Avoiding the word "phase." Not needing to be coupled off to somehow prove bisexuality. #BiChat https://t.co/uhg33TcmMI — Rachel Charlene (@RachelCharleneL) September 19, 2017

Advice

Q5: Do you have any tips for taking up space as a bi person? #BiChat — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) September 19, 2017

The Trevor Project then asked for any advice people would give to other bisexuals on how to take up space and own their identity.

It is clearly an important question, as some people have felt inadequate in the LGBTQ space.

A5: This is a hard one for me because many times in LGBT spaces, showing up as bi & taking that space can be seen as aggressive #BiChat https://t.co/eyCIVUpESR — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) September 19, 2017

For many people, it’s all about not feeling ashamed to correct people about their sexuality.

A5: it's simple, but giving myself permission to correct people when they assumed me gay/straight based on my partner was liberating #BiChat https://t.co/CLdAoUTdM0 — anna borges (@annabroges) September 19, 2017

u have to stand your ground & speak up to correct ppl. Try 2 educate others where u can & support your fellow bi peeps #BiChat https://t.co/EEFZUDouiX — alyssa ciamp 🌪 (@clinicallychill) September 19, 2017

And for others, it wasn’t even about correcting people, but being loud and proud about their bisexuality.

A5: *if it is safe for you to do so*: BE LOUD ABOUT IT. The best thing I've ever done is being loud about how Bi I am. #BiChat https://t.co/IkHddtVFKF — kylie sparks 🏈 (@kyliesparks) September 19, 2017

A5: Let people know you're bi! The more I talk about it, the easier its become! Plus I wear lots of queer merch. #BiChat 🌈🌈 https://t.co/Hhqm4lsQ0G — Amanda 🌙 (@amandandwords) September 19, 2017

A5: Be Bifabulous, Bimazing and Biawesome everyday! Show your #BiPride! You are valid! You aren't less queer! You belong! #BiChat https://t.co/Feo0npXxBz — Kimberly L Session (@Kimsgoing2bok) September 19, 2017

Supporting the community

Q7: How can we make mental health resources more accessible to the bi community? #BiChat — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) September 19, 2017

As the Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth, they then raised the difficult issue of mental health resources.

Education is evidently a huge part of providing mental health support in the bi community.

A7: education about the intersection of bisexuality/mental health is the first step #BiChat https://t.co/Sg0fBtrOqP — anna borges (@annabroges) September 19, 2017

A7: We have to make LGBT specific spaces that already provide mental health resources bi-friendly and competent. #BiChat https://t.co/gEEe3Z3s3S — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) September 19, 2017

A7: Sharing resources online & also voting, calling your reps, and working to make all healthcare more accessible! #BiChat https://t.co/IZFSJdRaiN — Amanda 🌙 (@amandandwords) September 19, 2017

People also gave their thoughts on how to normalise conversations around mental health and suicide prevention.

A9: Talk, talk, talk. Discuss that the issues exist, that it's okay to speak up, that our thoughts are shared by others. #BiChat https://t.co/eqgXKAwPEw — Ashley Fritz (@Miss_Fritzy) September 19, 2017

Talk, communicate, and educate. Just know that being bi is no mistake. It's completely NORMAL and NATURAL #BiChat #BiPride❤️🙂 https://t.co/UcRddRL2Nj — Jaq Maurice (@jaq_maurice) September 19, 2017

Talk about it. Recognize that mental health care IS healthcare. There's nothing wrong with reaching out for help. #BiChat https://t.co/SvUGogmJdP — Charlotte Dow (@charlotteatepie) September 19, 2017

Listen to what people who's been there have to say. Talk about it as much as we talk about physical health. #BiChat https://t.co/vOKuavgyQp — giulia (@giuliasntana) September 19, 2017

Self-care

Q8: How do you practice self-care? #BiChat — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) September 19, 2017

The Trevor Project then wanted to know how bisexual people practice self-care.

The responses were personal, honest and touching.

A8: Recognizing my limitations and honoring them. It’s OK to not always be OK. It’s OK to reach out for help when I need it. #BiChat https://t.co/i8Ot25FsRd — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) September 19, 2017

A8: i have depression, so self-care for me is often very basic stuff. drink water. get out of bed. shower. go outside for 5 minutes #BiChat https://t.co/rtAyntobzg — anna borges (@annabroges) September 19, 2017

Little notes, surrounding myself with the best people, lots of music and prioritizing my mental health #BiChat https://t.co/sT0vaF9qlQ — giulia (@giuliasntana) September 19, 2017

Take time away from divisive media & convos. Watch fave tv shows. Eat comfort food. Work on creative projects. Blanket fort. #BiChat https://t.co/kNjClCKSsJ — Pivot2Video (@db) September 19, 2017

The Trevor Project’s #BiChat received a huge amount of attention, which is important in giving bi people greater visibility.