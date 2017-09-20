Bisexual Awareness Week: People on Twitter are sharing their stories and the stigmas around being bi

This week is Bisexual Awareness Week in the US, and yesterday the hashtag #BiChat lit up Twitter and gave bisexuality an exposure it rarely gets.

It was organised by the Trevor Project, a non-profit organisation that focuses on suicide prevention amongst LGBTQ youth.

Using the hashtag #BiChat, the Trevor Project asked questions about a range of issues affecting bi people, and the bisexual community came out in force.

In it, people shared touching stories about their experiences coming out, and also tackle the stigmas surrounding bisexuality head-on.

Here are all the key takeouts from the conversation.

Coming out

The first question that the Trevor Project asked was about coming out. For many people, it was a difficult process.

Many people found it harder to come out because they couldn’t find a clear place within the LGBTQ community.

One thing that many people found was that there is not one singular coming out event, but rather it’s a constant process.

Positive representation

Next, the Trevor Project delved into positive representations of bisexuality. For many people, there was one simple thing they wanted to see more in the media. That is openly using the word “bisexual”.

Advice

The Trevor Project then asked for any advice people would give to other bisexuals on how to take up space and own their identity.

It is clearly an important question, as some people have felt inadequate in the LGBTQ space.

For many people, it’s all about not feeling ashamed to correct people about their sexuality.

And for others, it wasn’t even about correcting people, but being loud and proud about their bisexuality.

Supporting the community

As the Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth, they then raised the difficult issue of mental health resources.

Education is evidently a huge part of providing mental health support in the bi community.

People also gave their thoughts on how to normalise conversations around mental health and suicide prevention.

Self-care

The Trevor Project then wanted to know how bisexual people practice self-care.

The responses were personal, honest and touching.

The Trevor Project’s #BiChat received a huge amount of attention, which is important in giving bi people greater visibility.
