Bini the slam-dunking bunny is better than you at basketball

If you thought slam dunking was just for six-foot something athletes with huge vertical leaps, Bini the Bunny is here to show you otherwise.

The basketball-loving bunny features in the Guinness World Records Amazing Animals 2018 book for the astounding feat of most slam dunks by a rabbit in one minute.

Any guesses how many he got?

A grand total of seven consecutive dunks ensured Bini’s passage into legend.

He apparently practices every night before bed, and presumably dreams of slam dunks when he’s not got a ball in his mouth.

Bini The Bunny is a basketball legend – (Jonathan Browning/GWR/Press Association Images)

But while Bini’s talent is a unique one, he’s not the only bunny in town who’s comfortable on the court.

Live-action Space Jam, anyone?