Billy Connolly's appeal for Comic Relief will make you laugh and cry

Everyone's favourite comedian is back with a heartfelt message in support of Comic Relief.

Billy Connolly has made an emotional appeal for people in the UK to donate to Red Nose Day charities and help the people living with loss, loneliness and dementia.

Connolly, who has had more than his fair share of health scares, is now living with Parkinson's Disease.

"Hello. Billy Connolly here, asking for your cash. No not for me obviously. I've got cancer and Parkinson's, and I need a haircut but no."

But he's not letting that stop him, as can be seen with this emotional appeal to make a difference in people's lives.