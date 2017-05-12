Bill Clinton reveals he owns two ant farms

Bill Clinton has revealed he is the proud owner of two ant farms.

In a speech at the seventh Partnership for a Healthier America summit discussing the power that business and non-profits can wield if they combine, the former president told the crowd that the most successful species on Earth collaborate.

He went on to explain he owns not one, but two ant farms.

Says @billclinton: 3 greatest species: ants, termites, people. Not biggest or strongest but because they r greatest collaborators #PHASummit — Rima Kleiner, MS, RD (@RimaKleinerMSRD) May 11, 2017

As well as telling attendees about his pets, he had some inspirational words for those trying to improve America’s health. He told them: “Don’t ever devalue your potential to make a difference.

“Don’t ever assume someone will not help you. Don’t ever forget we now know that inclusion, diversity and creative cooperation lead to better results.”

It’s not surprising such a high-profile name was speaking at the PHA event. The organisation’s honorary chairwoman is former first lady Michelle Obama.

The summit is held annually to encourage businesses, nonprofits and others to come together to find solutions which ensure American children grow up at a healthy weight.