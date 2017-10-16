Bill Clinton is currently walking through Dublin mid hurricane

Storm Ophelia has forced thousands of business’ to postpone engagements today, one of them being Bill Clinton’s planned intervention in Northern Ireland's political stalemate.

Due to the cancellation the former president made the decision to stay around Dublin and bask in some tourist attractions despite Ophelia.

Yup, that’s right - he is currently walking to empty streets of Dublin mid storm.

There he is there outside Penneys on O’Connell Street.

The 42nd president is being honoured with an honoury doctorate at Dublin City University (DCU) tomorrow.