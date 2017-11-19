Bikinis, bugs and Bushtucker trials: I’m A Celebrity’s best moments

Another year, another set of hilarious moments to look forward to in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

With Ant and Dec waiting in the wings and a tough set of challenges in store, we look back on the ITV show’s most memorable moments as the new series prepares to kick off.

1. Health expert Gillian McKeith needs oxygen… twice (2010)

“Poo doctor” Gillian McKeith fainted live on air moments before a Bushtucker trial as Ant and Dec hastily cut to an ad break.

She also fainted halfway through a trial, and had to be given an oxygen mask.

2. Joey Essex struggles with a timepiece (2013)

Joey Essex (PA)

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex needed a little help when he was in the jungle – but not with a Bushtucker trial.

Essex was baffled over how to tell the time, and was taught by his co-stars how to read the hands on his watch.

“I just don’t understand the ticks,” the reality star confessed.

3. Christopher Biggins and the rat (2007)

UK Pantomime star Christopher Biggins provided great entertainment when he appeared on the show 10 years ago.

One of his most memorable moments was when he roused himself from his slumber and was shocked to discover a rat had been crawling over him in his hammock.

4. Myleene Klass and the white bikini (2006)

Myleene Klass (ITV/REX/Shutterstoc)

Who would have thought a simple white bikini could cause such a stir?

When Myleene Klass showered in her swimwear in series six, it helped the former Hear’Say singer rejuvenate her career. Later, she auctioned the bikini off for a whopping £7,500 for charity.

5. Dean Gaffney’s choirboy screams (2006)

EastEnders stalwart Dean Gaffney was given a nasty trip to the Bush Spa where a range of critters crawled over his scalp and face and a family of rats crept over his feet.

As the intensity of the challenges ramped up, so too did the pitch of his voice, somewhat hilariously.

6. Larry Lamb saves Scarlett Moffatt (2016)

When tackling a canoe challenge on a lake, Scarlett Moffatt became a little stuck – but luckily TV veteran Larry Lamb was on help to rescue the Gogglebox star Baywatch style, winning the hearts of viewers.

7. Steve Davis’s epic fall (2013)

Former snooker player Steve Davis fell into the lake before one of his challenges even began, leaving Ant and Dec – and TV viewers – in fits of laughter.

8. Peter Andre and Katie Price’s romance (2004)

Katie Price and Peter Andre found love in the jungle

Before I’m A Celeb came along, Peter Andre was best known for showing off his muscles while standing under a waterfall singing Mysterious Girl.

But in the jungle he penned a new hit, Insania, and perhaps more famously, started a romance with future wife and mother of his children Katie Price.