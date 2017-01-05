Bernie Sanders trolls Donald Trump on the Senate floor using his own Twitter account

It's just over two weeks until Donald Trump becomes US President and one of the break-out political stars of 2016's election isn't going to make life easy for him, writes Greg Murphy.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders took up his place in the US senate for the discussions which could see the end of Obamacare.

Sen Sanders brought with him some visual material to help aid his argument for the protection of medicare, medicade and social security.

In fact he brought out a tweet by president-elect Trump.

Now imagine that, but 10 times bigger!

Naturally, the memes have begun.

Watch the senate coverage right here.
