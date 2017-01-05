Bernie Sanders trolls Donald Trump on the Senate floor using his own Twitter account

It's just over two weeks until Donald Trump becomes US President and one of the break-out political stars of 2016's election isn't going to make life easy for him, writes Greg Murphy.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders took up his place in the US senate for the discussions which could see the end of Obamacare.

Sen Sanders brought with him some visual material to help aid his argument for the protection of medicare, medicade and social security.

In fact he brought out a tweet by president-elect Trump.

I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2015

Now imagine that, but 10 times bigger!

earlier today, sen. ted cruz chuckled when i walked past him carrying this poster. pic.twitter.com/65iAY2106p — mike casca (@cascamike) January 4, 2017

