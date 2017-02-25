Bernie Sanders brought 'the bern' to Donald Trump's latest tweets

One of Donald Trump's favourite things to do as president is blast off a number of tweets to try to reassure his followers that 'he's got this'.

But what happens when Twitter, and one of the biggest stars of American politics, blast back?

On Saturday morning, Trump tweeted that the people who voted for him should have their own rally and they did, the crowds would be bigger than all of the protests against his presidency.

Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

We wonder are the protests finally starting to get under the skin of the US Commander-in-Chief?

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was quick to remind Donald Trump that the last time his voters got together, there weren't as many people there as he would have liked.

The picture on the left is the crowd who attended the inauguration of the 45th president in Washington DC on January 20.

On the right is the Women's March which took place the very next day at the exact same spot.

