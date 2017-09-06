Ben & Jerry’s unveil three new non-dairy flavours

Attention ice cream fans unable – or choosing not – to consume dairy!

It’s almost time to raise spoons in celebration of an all-new Ben & Jerry’s, non-dairy flavour lineup, set to arrive into Irish supermarkets later this September.

Soon, fans will be able to dive deep into a decadent tub and experience all the chunks and swirls Ben & Jerry’s is known and loved for, but this time in a vegan certified, almond-based indulgence.

For years, non-dairy fans have been forced to watch ice cream consumers with envy, unable to satisfy their sweet cravings but not anymore.

Non-dairy and vegan consumers alike will be able to participate in a truly indulgent ice cream experience, enjoying two classic Ben & Jerry’s flavours… as well as a Non-Dairy exclusive flavour, Peanut Butter & Cookies.

Chunks? Check.

Swirls? Check.

Non-Dairy? Check.

We kid you not!

The new lineup includes a trio of flavours ready for spooning, including:

Peanut Butter & Cookies: We’ve always had a thing for peanut butter… and cookies. Presenting: vanilla non-dairy ice cream with chocolatey sandwich cookies & scrumptiously crunchy peanut butter swirls.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie: Irresistible chocolate non-dairy ice cream with fudge brownies. Our fabulously fudgy brownies have come from New York’s Greyston Bakery in Yonkers since ‘88, where baking is part of a greater-good mission to help provide jobs & training to low-income city residents. This concoction includes Greyston’s vegan brownie, which brings a taste like no udder.

Chunky Monkey: Okay, so we monkeyed around with our classic Chunky Monkey… banana non-dairy ice cream with chocolatey chunks & walnuts - guaranteed to make fans go truly bananas!

What’s even sweeter is that Ben & Jerry’s new flavours are the first ever non-dairy Fairtrade-certified ice cream in Ireland.

So non-dairy fans can be sure that they taste good… and do good too.

The new Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy family will be available in select freezers across the nation from €7.45 from late September.