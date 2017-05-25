Ben & Jerry's in Australia has banned same-flavoured double scoops to protest marriage inequality

The debate over marriage equality in Australia has got so heated that, somewhat surprisingly, even ice cream brands are getting involved.

Ben & Jerry’s has introduced a new rule meaning that Australians won’t be able to order two of the same flavoured scoops, which the ice cream company says is “to encourage people to think about marriage equality and show their support”.

#Australia it's time to gain #MarriageEquality. Sign the petition to support everyone’s right to say I dough. https://t.co/aH6teL07lT — Ben & Jerry's Oz (@BenAndJerrysOz) May 25, 2017

Same-sex marriage has not yet been legalised in Australia, and parliamentary action on the matter has slowed down significantly recently. A plebiscite on same-sex marriage was proposed last year, but it was blocked in the Senate. As things currently stand, Australia is in the second tier of countries when it comes to LGBTQ rights, along with the likes of Hungary, Ecuador and Israel.

Ben & Jerry’s has also set up its own in-store postal system to address the issue. This will let people go into one of their 26 stores and write a message about marriage equality that will be sent directly to the local MP.

The effort is done in partnership with The Equality Campaign, and hopes to lobby the Government for change. It comes in the lead-up to the next parliamentary sitting on June 13, and hopes to influence decision-makers.

(Ben & Jerry’s)

Ben & Jerry’s said that: “Despite close to three quarters of Australians being supportive of marriage equality, the number of politicians committed to making it a reality still falls short.”

Executive director of The Equality Campaign Tiernan Brady said: “Our message to MPs is that this issue is not going away until parliament respects the will of the Australian people and passes marriage equality.”

(andipantz/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Ben & Jerry’s has weighed in on the issue. In 2013 it launched a flavour called “I dough, I dough” (geddit?) The flavour will be available again in Aussie stores this month “so marriage equality supporters can enjoy the delicious taste of action when they send their postcard to their MP.”

Ben & Jerry’s efforts to encourage conversation about marriage equality have vastly divided opinion. Some think it’s a great effort from the company to bring awareness to the issue.

Whereas others aren’t so keen, thinking that it trivialises an important issue with a marketing stunt.

Shouldn't they be encouraging people to order two of the same in this pathetic attempt to monetise a cause in as trivial a way possible? https://t.co/sFnGtEccy7 — Tom (@SydneyTom_) May 24, 2017

truly this is what will save our young people's lives https://t.co/wiUrSwyl9U — Cassie Tongue (@cassietongue) May 24, 2017

Millions of straight Australians demanding gay marriage now because they can't get their salted caramel and chocolate fudge on the same cone — Rob Stott (@Rob_Stott) May 24, 2017

Who knew that activism and ice cream were so closely linked?