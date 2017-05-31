Belgian university advises students to wear a 'nice low-cut neckline' to graduation

The medical faculty of the Free University of Brussels has been forced to apologise after issuing guidance on dress for a graduation ceremony asking women to wear “low-cut” tops.

#10049 “”petit” scandale: consignes officielles pour la proclamation en faculté de médecine. #PartagezSVP #WTF #FéminismeQuandTuNeLesTiensPas” 10049 “”petit” scandale: consignes officielles pour la proclamation en faculté de médecine. #PartagezSVP #WTF #FéminismeQuandTuNeLesTiensPas”

The guidance, sent in a email to graduates, suggests: “From an aesthetic point of view it’s preferable for the young women to wear a dress or a skirt along with a nice low-cut neckline, and the men a suit,” adding “of course, ladies, this advice is not compulsory”.

The wording was posted on unofficial university page ULB Confessions and received immediate attention, as many students shared and criticised the guidance.

One student commented on the post saying the university should be “ashamed of perpetuating this sexism and misogyny”. Another added: “Imagine if the ULB suggested that the male graduates wore a low-cut shirt. Preposterous.”

Timeline Photos La Faculté de Médecine, par l’intermédiaire de son Doyen, présente ses excuses les plus sincères à toutes les étudiantes qui ont reçu le mail mentionné ci-dessous. Il s’agit d’un mail adressé aux…

The university has since issued an apology on Facebook, saying the email advice was contrary to the values of the university.