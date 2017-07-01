Behold, this year’s entrants for the most stylish silage competition in Leitrim

It’s that time of year folks, when half of the country stock up on flasks of tea, bourbon creams and sandwiches and make their way out to either the bog or the nearby field to cut silage.

Each year, for the past 60 years, one festival in Co Leitrim has been celebrating the season, along with varied aspects of Irish life and culture.

An Tóstal takes place in Drumshanbo, over two weekends and kicks off tomorrow, July 2.

To celebrate its longevity, organizers have introduced a ‘stylish silage’ competition and people are taking it very seriously.

First place winners of competition will receive €300 while second place and third place will receive €200 and €100 respectively.