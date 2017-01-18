Beer yoga is the perfect thing for anyone who wants to enjoy a brewski the spiritual way

Sometimes it’s hard to organically merge all of your hobbies, especially if you’re the kind of well-rounded person who enjoys a nice ale as well as the odd yoga class. But luckily, a new trend is here to help: beer yoga.

So what is it? Well, it basically does what it says on the tin – or rather tinny, if you’ll pardon the terrible pun. It’s run by a German outfit that’s helpfully called “BierYoga”. We might not speak any German, but we’re pretty sure we’ve got their drift.

According to BierYoga, it is “the marriage of two great loves – beer and yoga. Both are centuries-old therapies for body, mind and soul. The joy of drinking beer and the mindfulness of yoga compliment each other, and make for an energising experience”.

Well, when you put it like that it sure makes a lot of sense.

BierYoga is taking the party Down Under, with events kicking off in Sydney on 20 January.

If you still can’t quite wrap your head around the concept, let’s break it down for you. Basically, it’s an hour-long yoga class where beer is incorporated into every pose.

Even though the concept is fun, it’s no joke – BierYoga say: “We take the philosophies of yoga and pair it with the pleasure of beer-drinking to reach your highest level of consciousness.” Fair play to them.

Sign us up – we definitely feel more zen when we’ve got a cold beer in hand.