Becoming blind did not stop this girl from fulfilling her dream to become a teacher
Teacher Claire Shorten joined Maura Derrane and Dáithí Ó Sé on the show today to tell her remarkable story of how she became blind after a follow up appointment to an optician.
While studying to become a teacher at Maynooth University, Claire began to experience severe headaches.
After an MRI scan, doctors discovered Claire had a large brain tumor which she had removed.
Despite doctors believing that Claire's eyesight would return weeks later they learned that she would remain blind.
While dealing with a significant life changing experience Claire decided she would not let her dream to become a teacher come to an end.
After completing her undergraduate degree, Claire is now completing her Masters and teaches Geography and History two days a week in St. Mary's Holy Faith secondary school in Glasnevin.
She tells Maura and Dáithí about losing her eyesight and how she deals within the classroom environment.
