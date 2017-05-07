Beautiful Irish beach has reappeared after being washed away 30 years ago

A beach in County Mayo has reappeared after being washed away 30 years ago.

The beach near the village of Dooagh on Achill Island was washed away by waves in 1984.

However, for the first time since then the ocean has deposited thousands of tons of sand and shells re-creating the 300m beach.

Speaking about the ‘new’ beach, Sean Molloy of Achill Tourism said, “It's so nice for the villagers to have their beach back.

"It is an incredible example of the force and power of nature and how the coast can change in a matter of days."

Dooagh resident Emmet Callaghan told the IrishTimes.com that the spot was once the largest villages in Europe but as beach disappeared it became know as the “deserted village”.

Residents are now hoping that beautiful beach will restore Dooagh as the buzzing seaside town it once was.