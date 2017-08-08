BBC news presenter is not enthused by the story and boy, does he show it!

Most journalists will know exactly how this BBC news presenter feels but most can hide their lack of enthusiasm a little better.

Irony is that his lack of enthusiasm for his end of bulletin fluff piece is now likely to provide more light relief than even cute surfing dogs.

We appreciated his honesty but some thought he should have showed more enthusiasm.
