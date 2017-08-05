Bare-chested Putin pictured sunbathing and spearfishing during break in Siberia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been pictured spearfishing in southern Siberia's mountains.

It is the latest stunt for the action man and adventure-loving Russian leader on a mini-break in the Siberian Tyva region.

Footage released on Saturday by state television stations showed Mr Putin steering an inflatable boat and fishing bare-chested with a rod in a mountain lake, accompanied by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other officials.

It also showed Mr Putin fishing underwater with a spear gun. His spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the president spent two hours hunting a pike before finally getting it during Wednesday's trip.

Mr Putin has frequently engaged in action stunts since taking the helm in 2000, flying combat jets, riding horses and fishing bare-chested.

He also accompanied a flock of cranes on a hang glider, shot a tiger with a tranquilliser gun and released leopards into a wildlife sanctuary.