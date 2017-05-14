Barack Obama's Mother's Day message to Michelle is Twitter's answer to relationship goals

Barack Obama has tweeted a special message for wife Michelle on Mother’s Day.

The former president referred to his wife as “my love and partner on this journey” and wished a happy day to “all the wonderful, hardworking mothers out there”.

And for many commentators on Twitter, the message was pretty much the epitome of relationship goals.

Some took the opportunity to thank the pair.

And to share that they’re still not over them leaving the White House.

Michelle also shared a sweet message for her mum Marian Robinson, including a picture of the two together.

And it was basically the same story among the Twitter replies over there.
