Barack Obama's Mother's Day message to Michelle is Twitter's answer to relationship goals

Barack Obama has tweeted a special message for wife Michelle on Mother’s Day.

Happy Mother's Day to my love and partner on this journey @MichelleObama, and to all the wonderful, hardworking mothers out there. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 14, 2017

The former president referred to his wife as “my love and partner on this journey” and wished a happy day to “all the wonderful, hardworking mothers out there”.

And for many commentators on Twitter, the message was pretty much the epitome of relationship goals.

@BarackObama @MichelleObama Literally all of the relationship goals — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) May 14, 2017

@BarackObama @MichelleObama we are all blessed, thanks for being the perfect couple we all love — queen of scotland 3 (@hollskane) May 14, 2017

Some took the opportunity to thank the pair.

@BarackObama @MichelleObama Wishing you a wonderful Mother's Day together!



Thank you for continuing to inspire us to speak up and speak out. — David Ludwig (@DLudwigMusic) May 14, 2017

@BarackObama @MichelleObama Thank you for your respect for moms and women through every action you made in office. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 14, 2017

And to share that they’re still not over them leaving the White House.

@BarackObama @MichelleObama tell michelle i'll eat all my vegetables if she runs for president in 2020 — alexa TODAY (@crybabysmgc) May 14, 2017

Michelle also shared a sweet message for her mum Marian Robinson, including a picture of the two together.

Happy #MothersDay to my mom. I strive to be the kind of mother to my girls that you have always been to me. pic.twitter.com/ZXIjHAm7jC — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 14, 2017

And it was basically the same story among the Twitter replies over there.