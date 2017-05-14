Barack Obama's Mother's Day message to Michelle is Twitter's answer to relationship goals
Barack Obama has tweeted a special message for wife Michelle on Mother’s Day.
Happy Mother's Day to my love and partner on this journey @MichelleObama, and to all the wonderful, hardworking mothers out there.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 14, 2017
The former president referred to his wife as “my love and partner on this journey” and wished a happy day to “all the wonderful, hardworking mothers out there”.
And for many commentators on Twitter, the message was pretty much the epitome of relationship goals.
@BarackObama @MichelleObama Family goals! Happy Mother's Day, Michelle pic.twitter.com/huXjaYU5qM— Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) May 14, 2017
@BarackObama @MichelleObama Literally all of the relationship goals— Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) May 14, 2017
@BarackObama @MichelleObama we are all blessed, thanks for being the perfect couple we all love— queen of scotland 3 (@hollskane) May 14, 2017
Some took the opportunity to thank the pair.
@BarackObama @MichelleObama Wishing you a wonderful Mother's Day together!— David Ludwig (@DLudwigMusic) May 14, 2017
Thank you for continuing to inspire us to speak up and speak out.
@BarackObama @MichelleObama Thank you for your respect for moms and women through every action you made in office.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 14, 2017
@BarackObama @MichelleObama You two are amazing and missed. Happy Mother's Day @MichelleObama .— Ebony Bloggiful (@EbonyBloggs) May 14, 2017
And to share that they’re still not over them leaving the White House.
@BarackObama @MichelleObama I miss y'all— Erika (@emesola) May 14, 2017
@BarackObama @MichelleObama tell michelle i'll eat all my vegetables if she runs for president in 2020— alexa TODAY (@crybabysmgc) May 14, 2017
Michelle also shared a sweet message for her mum Marian Robinson, including a picture of the two together.
Happy #MothersDay to my mom. I strive to be the kind of mother to my girls that you have always been to me. pic.twitter.com/ZXIjHAm7jC— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 14, 2017
And it was basically the same story among the Twitter replies over there.
@MichelleObama PLEASE COME BACK— ☺︎ (@jtm719) May 14, 2017
@MichelleObama Please come back— Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) May 14, 2017
@MichelleObama We miss you Mom-In-Chief— It's Me (@MrNwatu) May 14, 2017
