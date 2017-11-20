Barack Obama wished Joe Biden a happy birthday with a brand new meme
20/11/2017 - 21:52:42Back to Discover Home
by Greg Murphy
For eight years we bore witness to one of the greatest bromances in political history.
Former US president Barack Obama and vice-president Joe Biden had a very strong professional relationship, as well as a very close friendship, that could only be looked upon with envy.
They were such an iconic duo; the internet celebrated them in the way it does best, through many, many memes.
Obama: Wave at the people, Joe.— Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) November 29, 2014
Biden: IMMA POINT AT'EM
Obama: Please just wave.
Biden: pic.twitter.com/5Y6nuvCzcu
Obama:tell the world were bros— Mira (@obsidianwitch) March 28, 2016
Biden:*whispers* were bros
Obama:bro why'd u whisper
Biden:ur my world bro
Obama:bro pic.twitter.com/buCUU3nSI2
Obama: I'd like to sit alone, Joe.— Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) February 6, 2015
Biden: IMMA SIT BY YOU
Obama: There's plenty of other seats.
Biden: pic.twitter.com/zayDEDDdkH
Today, November 20, marked the former VP’s 75th birthday, Obama chose to celebrate it by creating a brand new meme, just for Joe.
ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth--— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017
BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!
ME: Joe.
Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH
We miss you guys!
Join the conversation - comment here