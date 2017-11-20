Barack Obama wished Joe Biden a happy birthday with a brand new meme

by Greg Murphy

For eight years we bore witness to one of the greatest bromances in political history.

Former US president Barack Obama and vice-president Joe Biden had a very strong professional relationship, as well as a very close friendship, that could only be looked upon with envy.

They were such an iconic duo; the internet celebrated them in the way it does best, through many, many memes.

Obama: Wave at the people, Joe.



Biden: IMMA POINT AT'EM



Obama: Please just wave.



Biden: pic.twitter.com/5Y6nuvCzcu — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) November 29, 2014

Obama:tell the world were bros

Biden:*whispers* were bros

Obama:bro why'd u whisper

Biden:ur my world bro

Obama:bro pic.twitter.com/buCUU3nSI2 — Mira (@obsidianwitch) March 28, 2016

Obama: I'd like to sit alone, Joe.



Biden: IMMA SIT BY YOU



Obama: There's plenty of other seats.



Biden: pic.twitter.com/zayDEDDdkH — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) February 6, 2015

Today, November 20, marked the former VP’s 75th birthday, Obama chose to celebrate it by creating a brand new meme, just for Joe.

ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth--

BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe.



Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017

We miss you guys!