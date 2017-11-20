Barack Obama wished Joe Biden a happy birthday with a brand new meme

Back to Discover Home

by Greg Murphy

For eight years we bore witness to one of the greatest bromances in political history.

Former US president Barack Obama and vice-president Joe Biden had a very strong professional relationship, as well as a very close friendship, that could only be looked upon with envy.

They were such an iconic duo; the internet celebrated them in the way it does best, through many, many memes.

Today, November 20, marked the former VP’s 75th birthday, Obama chose to celebrate it by creating a brand new meme, just for Joe.

We miss you guys!
By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover