Barack Obama is getting a rock star reception in New York this week

Screaming crowds, people in tears at seeing their idol in person… no, we’re not talking about Justin Bieber’s daily life.

Former US President Barack Obama has been in New York this week, and everywhere he went he was met with scores of people trying to catch a glimpse of him.

Just look at how he waves to his adoring fans as he ambles out of a building on 5th Avenue clutching a coffee. The epitome of cool.

Here’s that same moment from a different angle, showing the classic Obama point.

He’s clearly loving his spare time right now, as he spent an evening with daughter Malia at a restaurant, with more cheers and woops as he departed.

It looks like his holiday has done him some good, look at that smile!
