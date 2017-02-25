Barack Obama is getting a rock star reception in New York this week

Screaming crowds, people in tears at seeing their idol in person… no, we’re not talking about Justin Bieber’s daily life.

Obama's in Flatiron and all I saw was some phones pic.twitter.com/RPQtt10nmg — Kate H. Taylor (@Kate_H_Taylor) February 24, 2017

Former US President Barack Obama has been in New York this week, and everywhere he went he was met with scores of people trying to catch a glimpse of him.

President Obama leaving 160 5th ave just now pic.twitter.com/kowtqnif9W — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 24, 2017

Just look at how he waves to his adoring fans as he ambles out of a building on 5th Avenue clutching a coffee. The epitome of cool.

Here’s that same moment from a different angle, showing the classic Obama point.

Obama just left a meeting off 5th Ave. Hundred outside cheering. pic.twitter.com/6oPC3yCEEX — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) February 24, 2017

He’s clearly loving his spare time right now, as he spent an evening with daughter Malia at a restaurant, with more cheers and woops as he departed.

Here's footage of President Obama and Malia leaving dinner, on Mott St in NYC, to cheers from onlookers. Randomly stumbled into it pic.twitter.com/tdhyK4Ezm9 — Versha Sharma (@versharma) February 24, 2017

It looks like his holiday has done him some good, look at that smile!