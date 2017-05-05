Barack Obama congratulates Jimmy Kimmel on passionate speech following son's birth

Former president of America Barack Obama is among the many that praised Jimmy Kimmel's recent monologue which discussed access to health insurance in America.

Relaying personal details from his recent harrowing experience in the hospital for the birth of his son Billy, who has a congenital heart disease, Jimmy made an impassioned plea that health insurace should not be politically bartered with.

In his speech, which has been widely watched, Jimmy said “If your baby is going to die and doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make.

“I think that’s something - whether you’re a Republican or Democrat or something else - we all agree on that.”

Following the monologue, Barack retweeted Jimmy and congratulated him on a heart-felt and eloquent speech, as well as the birth of his son.

Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations! https://t.co/77F8rZrD3P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 2, 2017

That's high praise in our books!