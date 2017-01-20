Barack Obama - as seen through the eyes of his White House photographer

Over the course of eight years, official White House photographer Pete Souza has chronicled the candid, intimate and often humorous moments of Barack Obama’s presidency.

As the 44th president of the US steps down, we take a look at his world, through the eyes of his photographer.

Here’s Obama on his inauguration day eight years ago.

100 days to go! Hard to believe the eight years are rapidly coming to a close. I made this photograph on Jan. 20, 2009. Inauguration Day. We were attending multiple balls at the convention center and at one point, we traveled by golf cart between balls. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Oct 12, 2016 at 8:23am PDT

The president playing peekaboo with a child of a White House worker in 2009.

Peek-a-boo with the child of a White House staffer. October 2009. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Oct 23, 2016 at 10:43am PDT

When Joe Biden surprised him on his birthday.

Yesterday the VP surprised the President on his birthday. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Aug 5, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

Obama sipping coconut water while walking through a neighbourhood in Laos.

President Obama sips a drink from a coconut while walking through a neighborhood in Laos today. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Sep 7, 2016 at 5:14am PDT

With his wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha during the early days of his presidency.

So proud of this family and how they have represented our country the past eight years. A great honor to have documented their lives for history. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

The president playing with his daughters in the snow in February 2010.

Having lunch with Bono and Alicia Keys in his private dining room next to the Oval Office in 2011. Apparently, Bono asked the president where he should sit, to which the Potus reportedly replied, wherever there’s a chair.

The Obamas dancing at the Governors Ball in February 2009. Obama sang along to Earth Wind and Fire – who were on stage entertaining the crowd in the East Room.

Long before the world saw him sing Al Green's "Let's Stay Together", I knew he could carry a tune since he often sang a few bars from a song in the office. At the first Governors Ball in February 2009, while dancing with the First Lady, he sang along to Earth Wind and Fire who were onstage entertaining the crowd in the East Room. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:03am PST

The Potus with George Clooney on the White House basketball court. After a meeting where they discussed human rights issues, the pair decided to shoot some hoops.

This one of POTUS and some guy on the White House basketball court made the 2016 Year in Photographs. Link in profile. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:19am PST

When he visited a pre-kindergarten classroom in Georgia and looked like he enjoyed every minute of it.

February 2013. Visiting a pre-kindergarten classroom in Decatur, Georgia. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Dec 3, 2016 at 6:18am PST

Obama, looking at a cardboard Obama, while signing mementos backstage in North Carolina.

Signing mementos backstage in North Carolina earlier this week. iPhone. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Nov 5, 2016 at 5:13am PDT

Posing for a photo at a cafe in Missouri in 2009. It appears Obama was blissfully unaware of the bunny ears behind him.

May 2010. We had stopped at a cafe in Missouri and the President was posing for photos with one of the patrons. I don't think he was aware that the guy was doing the bunny ears. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Oct 28, 2016 at 7:33am PDT

The president running with his dog Bo in the East Wing hallway in 2009.

During the campaign of 2008, the President had promised his girls they would get a dog when they moved into the White House. On a Sunday in March 2009--before his weekend economic meeting--the family was introduced to Bo. Here the President runs with Bo along a hallway in the East Wing. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Oct 17, 2016 at 4:44am PDT

Chilling out with Lego men at South by South Lawn at the White House.

President Obama with Lego men at South by South Lawn. #sxsl A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Oct 3, 2016 at 4:18pm PDT

Obama watching a virtual reality film captured during his trip to Yosemite National Park.

President Obama watches a virtual reality film captured during his trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this year. #nps100 A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Aug 25, 2016 at 8:35am PDT

Waiting backstage at Lindley Hall with a cup of tea in his hand.

President Obama waits backstage before his town hall at Lindley Hall today. (Tea in hand.) A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Apr 23, 2016 at 11:50am PDT

The Potus playing with toddler August DuBois while his parents Joshua and Michelle watch. Joshua is the former executive director of the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighbourhood Partnerships.

President Obama plays with August DuBois during an Oval Office visit with his parents, Joshua and Michelle DuBois today. Joshua is the former Executive Director of the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Apr 11, 2016 at 3:25pm PDT

The president during a holiday in Hawaii in 2012.

Hawaii, 2012. On Friday, the President will visit South Dakota, marking the 50th state he has visited during his Presidency. I've been along for the ride as well to all 50 states. See the gallery: http://go.wh.gov/50States A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on May 7, 2015 at 8:38am PDT

Obama being greeted by ducks on the White House colonnade.

Urban ducks on the White House colonnade. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Apr 29, 2015 at 2:27pm PDT

The Potus putting on a green tie on St Patrick’s Day.

Green tie. Must be St. Patrick's Day. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Mar 17, 2015 at 7:41am PDT

Obama in the Green Room of the White House, waiting to be introduced at an event in the East Room.

From earlier this week. In the Green Room of the White House, President Obama waits to be introduced at an event in the East Room. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on May 7, 2016 at 5:49am PDT

The president opening his Christmas present from his personal secretary Ferial Govashiri.

President Obama opens a Christmas present from his personal secretary, Ferial Govashiri, today in the Oval Office. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Dec 19, 2014 at 2:30pm PST

Obama making Thanksgiving Day calls to the US troops from the Oval Office.

President Obama makes Thanksgiving Day calls to U.S. troops this morning from the Oval Office. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Nov 27, 2014 at 9:39am PST

Back in 2011, waiting in the kitchen area for the vice-president to introduce him into the State Dining Room.

February 2011. Waiting in the kitchen area for the VP to introduce the President into the State Dining Room. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Nov 6, 2016 at 5:26pm PST

Obama during a trip to Midway Atoll in the Maldives.

Another one from yesterday's trip to Midway Atoll. A photo posted by Pete Souza (NARA) (@petesouza44) on Sep 2, 2016 at 11:03am PDT

He shall be missed.