Barack Obama - as seen through the eyes of his White House photographer

Over the course of eight years, official White House photographer Pete Souza has chronicled the candid, intimate and often humorous moments of Barack Obama’s presidency.

As the 44th president of the US steps down, we take a look at his world, through the eyes of his photographer.

Here’s Obama on his inauguration day eight years ago.

The president playing peekaboo with a child of a White House worker in 2009.

Peek-a-boo with the child of a White House staffer. October 2009.

When Joe Biden surprised him on his birthday.

Yesterday the VP surprised the President on his birthday.

Obama sipping coconut water while walking through a neighbourhood in Laos.

President Obama sips a drink from a coconut while walking through a neighborhood in Laos today.

With his wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha during the early days of his presidency.

The president playing with his daughters in the snow in February 2010.

Having lunch with Bono and Alicia Keys in his private dining room next to the Oval Office in 2011. Apparently, Bono asked the president where he should sit, to which the Potus reportedly replied, wherever there’s a chair.

The Obamas dancing at the Governors Ball in February 2009. Obama sang along to Earth Wind and Fire – who were on stage entertaining the crowd in the East Room.

The Potus with George Clooney on the White House basketball court. After a meeting where they discussed human rights issues, the pair decided to shoot some hoops.

This one of POTUS and some guy on the White House basketball court made the 2016 Year in Photographs. Link in profile.

When he visited a pre-kindergarten classroom in Georgia and looked like he enjoyed every minute of it.

February 2013. Visiting a pre-kindergarten classroom in Decatur, Georgia.

Obama, looking at a cardboard Obama, while signing mementos backstage in North Carolina.

Signing mementos backstage in North Carolina earlier this week. iPhone.

Posing for a photo at a cafe in Missouri in 2009. It appears Obama was blissfully unaware of the bunny ears behind him.

The president running with his dog Bo in the East Wing hallway in 2009.

Chilling out with Lego men at South by South Lawn at the White House.

President Obama with Lego men at South by South Lawn. #sxsl

Obama watching a virtual reality film captured during his trip to Yosemite National Park.

Waiting backstage at Lindley Hall with a cup of tea in his hand.

President Obama waits backstage before his town hall at Lindley Hall today. (Tea in hand.)

The Potus playing with toddler August DuBois while his parents Joshua and Michelle watch. Joshua is the former executive director of the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighbourhood Partnerships.

The president during a holiday in Hawaii in 2012.

Obama being greeted by ducks on the White House colonnade.

Urban ducks on the White House colonnade.

The Potus putting on a green tie on St Patrick’s Day.

Green tie. Must be St. Patrick's Day.

Obama in the Green Room of the White House, waiting to be introduced at an event in the East Room.

The president opening his Christmas present from his personal secretary Ferial Govashiri.

President Obama opens a Christmas present from his personal secretary, Ferial Govashiri, today in the Oval Office.

Obama making Thanksgiving Day calls to the US troops from the Oval Office.

President Obama makes Thanksgiving Day calls to U.S. troops this morning from the Oval Office.

Back in 2011, waiting in the kitchen area for the vice-president to introduce him into the State Dining Room.

February 2011. Waiting in the kitchen area for the VP to introduce the President into the State Dining Room.

Obama during a trip to Midway Atoll in the Maldives.

Another one from yesterday's trip to Midway Atoll.

He shall be missed.
