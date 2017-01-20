Barack Obama - as seen through the eyes of his White House photographer
20/01/2017 - 13:38:47Back to Discover Home
Over the course of eight years, official White House photographer Pete Souza has chronicled the candid, intimate and often humorous moments of Barack Obama’s presidency.
As the 44th president of the US steps down, we take a look at his world, through the eyes of his photographer.
Here’s Obama on his inauguration day eight years ago.
The president playing peekaboo with a child of a White House worker in 2009.
When Joe Biden surprised him on his birthday.
Obama sipping coconut water while walking through a neighbourhood in Laos.
With his wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha during the early days of his presidency.
The president playing with his daughters in the snow in February 2010.
People are always asking me to choose my favorite picture of the President. But I just can't do it. So let me tell you about my favorite day. It was a Saturday in February 2010. Washington was under siege with snow. I slept in my office overnight, knowing I probably couldn't drive to the White House the next day. And then I guessed...and yes, hoped...that the President of the United States would be a dad and play with his girls in the snow. And he did. Two more pictures will follow.
Having lunch with Bono and Alicia Keys in his private dining room next to the Oval Office in 2011. Apparently, Bono asked the president where he should sit, to which the Potus reportedly replied, wherever there’s a chair.
This story is better than the photo. Back in 2011, the President invited Bono and Alicia Keys to lunch in his private dining room adjacent to the Oval Office. Bono asks where he should sit. Potus says sit wherever there's a chair. Bono sees a guitar case in the corner, a campaign memento from Rock The Vote event. Bono quickly tunes the guitar and starts playing/singing Norwegian Wood by the Beatles. Why? Because the second verse goes like this: "She asked me to stay And she told me to sit anywhere So I looked around And I noticed there wasn't a chair" In the midst of this, the President looks back at me and says, "How cool is this?"
The Obamas dancing at the Governors Ball in February 2009. Obama sang along to Earth Wind and Fire – who were on stage entertaining the crowd in the East Room.
Long before the world saw him sing Al Green's "Let's Stay Together", I knew he could carry a tune since he often sang a few bars from a song in the office. At the first Governors Ball in February 2009, while dancing with the First Lady, he sang along to Earth Wind and Fire who were onstage entertaining the crowd in the East Room.
The Potus with George Clooney on the White House basketball court. After a meeting where they discussed human rights issues, the pair decided to shoot some hoops.
When he visited a pre-kindergarten classroom in Georgia and looked like he enjoyed every minute of it.
Obama, looking at a cardboard Obama, while signing mementos backstage in North Carolina.
Posing for a photo at a cafe in Missouri in 2009. It appears Obama was blissfully unaware of the bunny ears behind him.
The president running with his dog Bo in the East Wing hallway in 2009.
Chilling out with Lego men at South by South Lawn at the White House.
Obama watching a virtual reality film captured during his trip to Yosemite National Park.
Waiting backstage at Lindley Hall with a cup of tea in his hand.
The Potus playing with toddler August DuBois while his parents Joshua and Michelle watch. Joshua is the former executive director of the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighbourhood Partnerships.
The president during a holiday in Hawaii in 2012.
Obama being greeted by ducks on the White House colonnade.
The Potus putting on a green tie on St Patrick’s Day.
Obama in the Green Room of the White House, waiting to be introduced at an event in the East Room.
The president opening his Christmas present from his personal secretary Ferial Govashiri.
Obama making Thanksgiving Day calls to the US troops from the Oval Office.
Back in 2011, waiting in the kitchen area for the vice-president to introduce him into the State Dining Room.
Obama during a trip to Midway Atoll in the Maldives.
He shall be missed.
Join the conversation - comment here