Barack Obama and Richard Branson went on an awesome looking holiday together

What’s one of the first things you do when you stop being President? Apparently, kite surfing, if you’re Barack Obama.

He and Michelle recently joined businessman Richard Branson at the Virgin chief’s Moskito Island eco-resort for a well-earned break, but it seems he didn’t wait too long before getting some exercise.

It turns out Branson and Obama have been harbouring the desire to learn a new sport.

On Branson’s blog, he wrote: “We decided to set up a friendly challenge: Could Barack learn to kitesurf before I learned to foilboard? We agreed to have a final day battle to see who could stay up the longest.”

You don’t get to the top of your game in business or in politics without some serious competitive spirit, so why should watersports be any different?

Could I learn to foilboard before @barackobama learned to kitesurf? Love this video of our friendly battle https://t.co/5hwjOvy2TK pic.twitter.com/XJpj3Ps5bl — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) February 7, 2017

The resulting video shows the pair wiping out a few times before eventually, Obama is declared the winner with 100m to Branson’s 50m without falling over.

It was probably an extremely sweet moment for Obama, who according to Branson was told by his security team that he wouldn’t be able to surf during his presidency as it was too dangerous.

We’re pretty sure Branson is going to be asking for a rematch.