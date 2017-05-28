BA hopes to resume most flights after IT crash, but people are more preoccupied with the CEO's high-vis jacket

British Airways has said it is aiming to operate a “near normal schedule” at Gatwick and the “majority of services” from Heathrow today after a global IT crash crippled the airline, but it’s a video from the company’s chairman and CEO that really has tongues wagging.

BA posted a video message from Alex Cruz on its Twitter page last night. What Cruz was saying was pretty much what you would expect – apologising to customers and explaining what had happened – but that’s not really the thing that caught people’s attention. The key question is: what is Cruz wearing?

Considering Cruz was standing in a room full of computers and was wearing a suit, the addition of a yellow high-vis jacket seems pretty out of place, and quite humorous.

Some think it really highlighted the seriousness of the situation.

But for many, it just looks quite funny.

Seriously, what was he protecting himself from?

Some people started speculating as to what Cruz would be doing in the jacket.

BA’s IT problems have been a huge disruption for travellers, so at least some are managing to find a little bit of humour in the situation.
