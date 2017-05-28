BA hopes to resume most flights after IT crash, but people are more preoccupied with the CEO's high-vis jacket

British Airways has said it is aiming to operate a “near normal schedule” at Gatwick and the “majority of services” from Heathrow today after a global IT crash crippled the airline, but it’s a video from the company’s chairman and CEO that really has tongues wagging.

BA posted a video message from Alex Cruz on its Twitter page last night. What Cruz was saying was pretty much what you would expect – apologising to customers and explaining what had happened – but that’s not really the thing that caught people’s attention. The key question is: what is Cruz wearing?

Considering Cruz was standing in a room full of computers and was wearing a suit, the addition of a yellow high-vis jacket seems pretty out of place, and quite humorous.

Some think it really highlighted the seriousness of the situation.

BA chief wants you to know he takes today's IT meltdown, and cancellation of all flights, so seriously he has donned a florescent jacket. https://t.co/MiSX1jUGUB — David Steven (@davidsteven) May 27, 2017

Things clearly not going well @British_Airways when the boss has to wear a high visibility vest indoors... https://t.co/1s5BaA6dr7 — Chris Mann (@tyrantlizardrex) May 27, 2017

But for many, it just looks quite funny.

This is a pretty good piece of crisis comms, although the hi-vis is a bit silly. https://t.co/DnwZTS3Fts — John Band (@johnb78) May 28, 2017

why is @British_Airways boss wearing a high-viz jacket? Indoors, in a room full of computers? why not a hard hat too https://t.co/tfQvT4hUco — Edward Lucas (@edwardlucas) May 27, 2017

Seriously, what was he protecting himself from?

Question to IT professionals - How often do you need to wear HiVis safety gear indoors when dealing with an IT problem?#BritishAirways https://t.co/bTkI18GA4a — ρhαετhøṉ (@PhaethonTweets) May 28, 2017

What's so dangerous about British Airways offices that you need to wear hi-vis? The tea trolley? https://t.co/WSafzlrnNm — Peter Nimmo (@PeterNimmo1) May 27, 2017

Why is he the only person wearing a safety vest inside their cyber operations center? Is it inflatable? https://t.co/m3YFuGnUoE — Rob Rosenberger (@vmyths) May 27, 2017

Some people started speculating as to what Cruz would be doing in the jacket.

@British_Airways Why is he wearing a hi viz in an office?! Is he getting ready to direct planes too? — SMP (@SheilsWheels) May 27, 2017

@British_Airways What's he wearing the vest for? Is he helping with the bags? — Lynn Hall, Ph.D. (@doclynn) May 27, 2017

BA’s IT problems have been a huge disruption for travellers, so at least some are managing to find a little bit of humour in the situation.