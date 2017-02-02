Awesome footage shows 'firehose' lava stream pouring into the ocean off Hawaii

Footage of a bright orange “firehose” lava stream has been spotted spouting out of a cliff on Hawaii’s coast – and it’s a truly awesome sight.

The stream of molten rock comes from the Kilauea volcano and is pouring from a tube exposed after a 26-acre lava delta collapsed on New Year’s Eve.

The red-hot lava is flowing from the Kamokuna ocean entry, exploding on impact with the cold sea water, and has been for some time.

Footage captured in January shows the lava stream’s wide spray has become more narrow in recent days.