Awaiting your driving test? Here are a few ‘handy’ tips from these Cork comedians

Oh the driving test, one of the most stressful 40 minutes of your life - or not, if you’re Anto.

The Cork lad is so confident with his driving skills that he’s decided to share his experience with those awaiting the test

Catch such tips such as ‘don’t put on your seatbelt’ and ‘pop to the shop mid-test’.

DISCLAIMER: We do not condone any of Anto’s ‘tips’