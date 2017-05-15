Author asks followers about good deeds that backfired and we can't stop laughing

John Niven is releasing his new book 'No Good Deed' and he's decided to give away a copy on Twitter.

How do you enter, we hear you ask. Well, he's asked his followers to tell him about a good deed of theirs that backfired.

Or you can buy the book from your local bookstore. Or you can win one of the increasingly deranged competitions over the next few weeks. — John Niven (@NivenJ1) May 15, 2017

But we'll start fairly sane: have you ever had a good deed horrifically backfire on you? A free book to the best answer. — John Niven (@NivenJ1) May 15, 2017

The responses are truly comical!

@NivenJ1 Thought my boss was having a stroke in work, called ambulance, made a huge scene. Turned out he was drunk, he got fired. — Stewart Armstrong (@FuzzyGolf) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 @salihughes my grandma threw 50p into a cup of tea that a man in a wheelchair was holding outside Morrisons once. Mortifying. — Olivia Threlkeld (@OliviaMayT) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 in his haste, he'd put dressing gown on back to front, so ran towards woman & mugger with his willy hanging out. Both ran away screaming. — Anna Mazzola (@Anna_Mazz) May 15, 2017

@TheCarteI CORRECTION: inside out, not back to front. — Anna Mazzola (@Anna_Mazz) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 Told my son to let elderly lady on train first.Doors closed he got left on platform & me on train.

He was 4

We were visiting Berlin..... — Scottish Wummin (@ek46) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 ...felt ill one day and went home early, found her husband in bed with her best friend, a charming lad called Jonathan. — Danté Banks (@Dante_Banks) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 When I was younger I tried to stop a woman from smoking weed at a party because I thought she was pregnant, but she wasn't pregnant. — Callum McPhee (@Callum0510) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 @salihughes I rescued a distressed cat that was trapped in brambles. It responded by grabbing my head in its clawed paws and biting me on the face. — RedSkyAtNight (@redskyatnight) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 Stopped the car in dead of night cos saw a man lying on pavement. Bent over him to check he was breathing, hot projectile vomit in my face — lucy brownlow (@LucyBrownlow) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 Fed breakfast to old woman in shared hospital room. She shit explosively over both beds and me. — niki kirke (@ozymandias57) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 Dived in to save a kid drowning in Norfolk. Ruined phone wallet. His mum then had a go at me for pulling him out by his arms!! — Toby White (@Tobermoree) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 I offered to swap seats on a plane for a honeymoon couple. Went from exit row to sitting next to a screaming 4 yr old for 14 hrs. — Paddy Tully (@tr1ckster) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 Helped an old lady at bus stop who'd dropped her messages. She then told 20+ ppl queue that I was trying to steal her stuff — Shizweasel (@LCGreig) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 I offered to babysit a kid for a friend of my mum's (kid 13, me 19). Kid chopped off all her hair and said she'd tell her parents I did it. — eyejayare (@eyejayare) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 Helped a drunk old guy who'd hit his head get home. Youths by a chippy mock us as we pass arm in arm. He points at me & says "He hit me" wtf — Alan McDermott (@Jiffster) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 @salihughes At new primary school became friends w/ 2 girls who famously hated each other. Got them to make friends and they started bullying me. — Saved By The Blush (@SavedByTheBlush) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 I once gave up my seat on the tube for a pregnant lady. Turned out she was neither pregnant nor female. (Beer-gutted iron maiden fan). — Simon (@KingPenguin72) May 15, 2017

@NivenJ1 I voted Lib Dem in the 2010 election.... — Graham Hackney (@ghackney78) May 15, 2017

We have to agree with John, he'll have to part with more than one copy after these!