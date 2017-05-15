Author asks followers about good deeds that backfired and we can't stop laughing

John Niven is releasing his new book 'No Good Deed' and he's decided to give away a copy on Twitter.

How do you enter, we hear you ask. Well, he's asked his followers to tell him about a good deed of theirs that backfired.

The responses are truly comical!

We have to agree with John, he'll have to part with more than one copy after these!
By Pam Ryan

