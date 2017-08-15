Australian police called after discovery of world's cutest burglar

by Greg Murphy

Australia's New South Wales police department received a phone call from a Sydney resident to report an adorable intruder in her home.

The woman contacted the police department after she discovered a koala wandering around the laundry room in her home.

They responded to the incident of a 'rare tree doggo' with a puntastic Facebook post.

Pic: NSW Police Department

"Sutherland Police recently responded to reports of a rare tree doggo inside a local home. Luckily for the resident, one of the officers was a koalified WIRES volunteer who was able to remove the intruder."

Well isn't that sweet?