Australia Day: 10 things that are only a thing Down Under

Happy Australia Day! For Australians, it is a day of beers, friends, family, a day off work, and a slightly troubled colonial past.

However, let’s put the controversial history of the day aside for a hot second and take the opportunity to celebrate modern Australians in all their glory (indigenous and non-indigenous). And what better way to do so than by taking a look at the weird and wonderful things that are actually only a thing Down Under?

And when we say weird and wonderful, we mean it – don’t expect any rhyme or reason to this glorious list.

1. Beer drinking octogenarian ex-PMs

In what other country is it tradition for an 87-year-old ex-prime minister to go on camera downing a beer every year at the cricket? Bob Hawke really is a living legend.

2. The pokies

Try your luck 48 #pokies #cairnsrslclub #cairnsesplanade #Cairns #FNQ #Australia #RSL #gaming #pokermachine A video posted by Cairns RSL Club (@cairnsrslclub) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

In almost every pub or bar you will be greeted by the familiar flashing lights and irritating sounds of the pokies (a slot machine). No wonder Aussies have such a gambling problem.

3. Fairy bread

Sometimes my job is....¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #fairybread A photo posted by Jenny Kellerhals (@feedmepastry) on Jan 22, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

A staple for any child’s birthday party. For the uninitiated: it’s white bread, butter and sprinkles – and it’s bliss.

4. Sober Bobs

Gain cafe'&bar..!! Rum&rum👍🏻😎 #gaincafe #drinks #food #bar #cocktails #dadlife #familycomesfirst A photo posted by Gain cafe'&bar (@againsk8forlife) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:13am PST

Australia does have a reputation for being a bit of a nanny state – just turn on the TV and you’ll be inundated with PSAs warning you against the dangers of smoking or putting raw meat next to cooked meat on the BBQ (yes, really).

One of the great things about this culture is the rise of Sober Bobs – when you’re out on the razz with your mates, it’s custom for one person to be the designated Sober Bob, making sure you all get home okay.

5. Stubby holders

It's beer o'clock ! 🍻#coolstubby #beercommunity #bourbon #coldbeer #wornbychampions #thegrinningdingo #summerishere A photo posted by The Grinning Dingo (@thegrinningdingo) on Dec 2, 2016 at 9:30pm PST

No self-respecting Aussie would drink a beer without one.

6. Zinc

Every child had this slathered all over their face whenever the sun looked even vaguely close to coming out. Hey – gotta be done in a place where the ozone layer is like it is.

7. Thongs as footwear

😎🏝☕️ #starbucks + #beach + #flipflops = #wonderland 😂😂 A photo posted by Magda Hörndahl (@magdahorndahl) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:18am PST

Confusing for anyone who isn’t from Australia – take note, because thongs are actually flip-flops. We’re truly not pulling your leg, it truly has nothing to do with ladies’ knickers.

8. Calling cocktail sausages “little boys”

Cheerios! #australiancharcuterie #saveloy #babysav #littleboy A photo posted by Aaron Brooks (@chefaaronbrooks) on Oct 24, 2016 at 4:27am PDT

Sure.

9. Naming a biscuit after a military disaster

We have done a special batch of Anzac biscuits for today $1.50each 🤗 #anzacday #anzacbiscuits A photo posted by FLOUR & CHOCOLATE PATISSERIE (@flourandchocolate) on Apr 23, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

Anzacs are delicious, but the history isn’t great for the Aussies.

10. Abbreviating everything

Aussies aren’t into saying full words, so get used to it. If you’re visiting, you’ll soon be inundated with words like Macca’s, arvo, footy, biccy, Accadacca, pav and sandies. Google will be your new best friend if you have any hope of deciphering what these all mean. If not, just use your common sense.