Aussie firefighters rescue tiny kitten stuck in a pipe

A tiny kitten was rescued by some Australian fire fighters recently after the little tyke got stuck in a drain pipe.

The baby cat was found stuck in a pipe of a Melbourne dumpster.

The RSPCA contacted the Metropolitan Fire Brigate for assistance when they spotted the stray kitten, which was tired and dehydrated.

The kitten was sedated and with the help of some olive oil was pulled from through the pipe at the bottom of the bin.

The rescued kitty has been called Brian in honour of the firefighter who pacified the terrified creature during the rescue.

After a check-up at the local vet the feline was given the all-clear and is now looking for a forever home.

Let's hope he finds one!