Asos is winning at customer service with this Eminem-inspired response to a customer

Clothing brand Asos is showing customer service can be cool with its response to a customer on social media.

Stephen Cannon from Cumbria sent a light-hearted message to Asos regarding the return of a T-shirt. Instead of posting a normal message on the brand’s Facebook page, he decided to take a leaf out of superstar rapper Eminem’s book.

(Stephen Cannon/PA)

In a post inspired by the rapper’s song Stan, Cannon wrote:

“I sent you my exchange but it still ain’t returning, I left my size product code and order number at the bottom, I sent for a T-shirt back in July you must not of Got Em, there must be a problem at the post office or something.

“Anyway f*** it how’s ya marketplace. you probably hear this everyday, I’m your biggest fan, I’ve got a wardrobe full of your clothes and shoes man.

“Anyway hope you get this, hit me back, just to chat, truly yours, Biggest fan Stephen Can”

(Tim Goode/PA)

The post in itself was enough to win praise from other social media users, but the response from social media manager Amber at Asos took it to a whole new level.

It begins:

“Dear Stephan Can, I was meant to write to you sooner but we’ve been so busy, You said you haven’t received your exchange, how long ago did you return it to me?



“Look, it can take 10 working days for your returns to come back,

And if it’s been longer than that, Pop us a private message and we’ll see what’s the crack. “

A perfectly rhyming reply follows, providing all the detail Cannon needed with a bit of lyrical flare.

Not only did the company provide the solution to Cannon’s problem, it also answered other questions from customers in the comments.

Now that’s customer service.