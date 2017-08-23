Asos are selling skirts over jeans: 8 other noughties trends we really don’t want to make a comeback

Ah, the noughties. A delightful decade of boybands, sticky lipgloss and some truly terrible fashion.

We all made sartorial mistakes in those days, but it looks like we haven’t quite learned from the errors of our ways. Asos are keen on dredging it all up though by selling a denim skirt over jeans, for £42.

We’re getting some serious flashbacks to the 2000s here (Asos/PA)

In honour of this strong look, we’ve collected some of the other noughties trends that we really, really don’t want to see resurfacing in 2017.

1. Juicy Couture velour tracksuits

J. Lo was a famous fan of the full velour tracksuit (Grayson Cewzan Grayson/PA)

Head-to-toe velour is never a good look, let alone if you’ve got “JUICY” emblazoned across your rear end.

2. Von Dutch trucker hats

We have no words for how noughties Jodie Marsh’s whole ensemble is (Yui Mok/PA)

Truckers are probably the only people who should wear these hats, but everyone was giving them a go in the 2000s.

3. Low-slung belts

Here Girls Aloud and Javine show us that belts were more aesthetic than practical (Ian West/PA)

In the noughties, it was a case of the lower the better for belts. Not that they can really be called belts, they weren’t holding trousers up, so what was the point?!

4. Low-rise jeans

Britney Spears was a fan of low-rise jeans – with a sarong over the top (Yui Mok/PA)

We have no idea why low-rise jeans were so popular – anyone who wore them was in constant danger of having a builder’s bum.

5. Baker boy hats

Now a style icon, in the noughties David Beckham was more of a fashion victim (Ian West/PA)

Hats are already tricky things to pull off, let alone the terrible baker boy version. May they never return.

6. Ties over tank tops

“He was a skater boy, she said see you later boy” (Anthony Harvey/PA)

We have punk chick Avril Lavigne to thank for this particular trend. Wearing an irrelevant tie over your outfit might look rubbish but Sk8tr Boi is still a banging tune.

7. Anything midriff baring

Nothing screams the noughties quite like the Sugababes (Steve Parsons/PA)

Hipster trousers + extremely cropped tops = a whole lot of stomach on show in the noughties. This probably explains why belly button piercings were so popular.

8. Tiny waistcoats

Paris Hilton took the waistcoat out of the office and into noughties fashion (Ian West/PA)

Did you really live through the noughties if you didn’t own some form of too-small waistcoat? You were nailing the look if you added a long necklace to the ensemble.