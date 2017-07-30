#AskFiannaFail launched on Twitter yesterday and it didn't go exactly to plan…

Fianna Fáil is facing criticism after a social media campaign went wrong overnight.

The party's youth wing launched #AskFiannaFail yesterday and it ended up trending in Ireland as people used the opportunity to vent their frustrations over the recession.

Lecturer in Politics and Law at DCU Dr Eoin O'Malley says similar campaigns have been tried and failed before.

"With any social media campaign there's not a lot of control," he said.

"A party might start something and think that it knows what it's doing but it immediately gives control over the campaign to outsiders.

"#ask was used before, it was used by the Labour party before the 2016 General Election. It was #AskJoan and theirs was hijacked eventually by Labour's opponents and I'm not surprised that it's been hijacked again with this one."
