AskFiannaFail launched on Twitter yesterday and it didn't go exactly to plan…

Fianna Fáil is facing criticism after a social media campaign went wrong overnight.

The party's youth wing launched #AskFiannaFail yesterday and it ended up trending in Ireland as people used the opportunity to vent their frustrations over the recession.

The #AskFiannaFail hashtag is one fine comedic case study in how not to do social media. Really, what did they expect? — Anne-Marie Flynn (@thecailinrua) July 29, 2017

Your policies ruined the housing market and forced a generation out of the market. What changed since?#askfiannafail — Kevin Higgins 🇮🇪 (@KevinHigginsIrl) July 29, 2017

Do you find it morally repugnant that failed politicians get such pensions while so many children in pain with curved spins? #Askfiannafail pic.twitter.com/UroqoIkLdx — AshbourneAnnie (@AshbourneAnnie) July 29, 2017

Is it true that if you say "Bertie Ahern" 3 times into a mirror, Fine Gael will appear and dismantle your public services? #AskFiannaFail — Darren O'Keeffe (@Darren606) July 29, 2017

Is it true you're going to amalgamate with FG & call yourselves Profit Before People? #AskFiannaFáil — Angie Bee (@angiebeeb) July 29, 2017

Lecturer in Politics and Law at DCU Dr Eoin O'Malley says similar campaigns have been tried and failed before.

"With any social media campaign there's not a lot of control," he said.

"A party might start something and think that it knows what it's doing but it immediately gives control over the campaign to outsiders.

"#ask was used before, it was used by the Labour party before the 2016 General Election. It was #AskJoan and theirs was hijacked eventually by Labour's opponents and I'm not surprised that it's been hijacked again with this one."