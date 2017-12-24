Ask an expert: Is food intolerance and allergy the same thing?

Dr Rob Mead is a consultant gastroenterologist at Spire Harpenden Hospital in the UK.

“Food intolerance is a very common and difficult problem for lots of people. It can cause gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating, diarrhoea, and pain; neurological symptoms such as headache and fatigue; and dermatological conditions such as tingling, burning and itching. Sufferers know that other people are able to eat their food ‘triggers’ without any problems and know that something must be causing the symptoms. [However] they often call their intolerance an ‘allergy’, which isn’t quite correct.

“True allergies can cause life-threatening anaphylactic shock – collapse and failure of the cardio-respiratory system, where you can’t get blood and oxygen around the body. But most allergies are not life-threatening and milder allergic symptoms include rashes, swelling, redness, watering eyes, wheeziness, itchiness and sneezing.

Allergies and food intolerance can both cause nasty symptoms (Thinkstock/PA)

“Allergies are caused by an immune reaction, where an allergen – often food or chemicals – is eaten or encountered, causing a breakdown of mast cells in the blood and tissues. This releases a number of potent chemicals into the body, of which histamine is the most important. This is why people with allergies will often benefit from anti-histamines, and people with intolerances will not.

“Overall, people with food allergies and intolerances both develop awful symptoms and discomfort. Avoiding ‘trigger’ foods will help both. In true allergies, this will prevent attacks, however with food intolerance, this strategy will only reduce the symptoms and is unlikely to completely prevent them.”

“Fortunately, dietary advice, medication and review by a specialist, such as a gastroenterologist, can rule out other important conditions and often help resolve the symptoms that remain.”