Ask a counsellor: My abusive ex-boyfriend has made me fear intimacy – how can I move on?

The problem…

“I’ve recently split up with a boyfriend I lived with for almost two years.

Although everything was great at first, he gradually became more abusive towards me. None of my family and friends liked him, so I completely lost contact with many of them while I was with him.

He was very cruel and made me take part in some very unpleasant sexual games. The result is I’m now so terrified of sex that I feel frightened if a man even speaks to me.

I used to be such a bubbly, outgoing person, but I can’t see myself ever having a relationship again.

How can I move on from this?”

Fiona says…

“After being so cruelly treated by your ex-partner, it’s no wonder you’re petrified. The hurt and fear you feel, though, are a normal reaction to the past.

Whilst I hope that you’ll feel less fear in the future, I hope you don’t lose your caution. Having your wits about you will protect you from being drawn into the web of another unscrupulous, dangerous man.

Deep down, you know all men are not like this, but at the moment, you don’t have the confidence to tell the good from the bad.

Rebuilding that confidence will take time and you should seek help to get through this. Please make contact with the family and old friends with whom you’ve lost contact.

Whilst you are still feeling weak and vulnerable though, it’s not the time to seek out another relationship. You’re likely to make bad choices and would run the risk of being a victim again, because weak and vulnerable people are what bullies and tyrants seek out.

I hope that once you’ve rebuilt some of your former close friendships, you’ll feel better able to put this man behind you.

If you need more help, counselling services can cover sexual issues too, so don’t be afraid to discuss the abuse you experienced, as talking about it will help you understand it for what it was.

Talking to a counsellor of some kind should help you develop the confidence to start looking at new relationships again.

You need to believe in yourself and believe you are worthy of a loving, equal relationship, where your wishes are respected.”

If you have a problem and you’d like Fiona’s advice, email help@askfiona.net