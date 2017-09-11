Arts lovers hint that this Cork theatre is haunted

By Anna O'Donoghue

Ireland - the little country of ours renowned for saints and scholars, poets and playwrights dating back to the 17th century.

Originally opened in 1897/98, the Everyman Palace Theatre on MacCurtain Street in Cork City is one of Ireland’s oldest theatres, so naturally, as with a lot of theatres, people have speculated that it's haunted.

Today, a member of their box office staff, Mona Walshe took to the theatre’s Facebook page to describe a spooky phone call she received from a patron last week.

“I work in the box office in the Everyman theatre. I got a call from a man last week who had been to the last performance of 'Dancing at Lughnasa'. This is what he told me …,” she began.

“Some minutes after the interval as him and his girlfriend were watching the play...he got a tap on his leg. Upon looking up; a woman asked could she get past.

“He nudged his girlfriend and said that a woman wants us to let her out. The girlfriend says that there is no-one there. He looked to his left and there is no-one there”.

She went on to say that the woman looked to be her mid forties and dressed in Victorian clothes.

Comments underneath the post suggest that volunteers who have worked in the theatre over the years have also felt a certain ‘presence’ in the theatre’s auditorium.

One commenter said, “When I worked there I used to go in early. So I was always first in. Most days I just went in and up the stairs no problem but there were days when I opened the door to go backstage and for the life of me I could not go in.

“Don't know why but just felt there was someone (or something) out on the stage or in the auditorium”.

While another added: “I sat in the balcony watching the show at times and without a shadow of a doubt I knew then and there, that there were more people around me, sitting by me watching it. I use to walk back down the stairs by myself to the ground floor I definitely was not alone”.

The 650-seat Victorian theatre has undergone many changes through its days as Dan Lowrey’s Palace of Varieties (hosting Laurel and Hardy and Charlie Chaplin) then as the famous Everyman Palace cinema.

Although going through periods of disrepair over the years, it reinvigorated as a modern theatre in the 1980s - something it remains as to this day.

So to say the venue is full of history is an understatement.

It's worth a visit to find out for yourself.