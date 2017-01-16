Artist takes a stand against Donald Trump by branding his own artwork that Ivanka bought as 'fake'

A well-known US photographer and artist has shared his pretty unique way of protesting against President-elect Donald Trump.

Richard Prince is the creator of a controversial series of art from a few years ago where screenshots of people’s Instagram posts were turned into printed paintings.

One of the Instagram photos he transferred to a canvas was of Trump’s daughter Ivanka – and she ended up buying the piece of work.

Here’s Ivanka standing next to it (so yes, she uploaded an Instagram of herself standing next to an Instagram of herself. Phew…still with us?)

To #selfie or not to #selfie..pondering one of life's great questions!! Thank you @richardprince1234. I ❤️ it! #richardprince #NurseIvanka 😷💄🎀 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 14, 2015 at 9:05am PST

But Prince recently claimed that he has now returned the $36,000 payment he received for the portrait back in 2014.

He then called his own work “fake” – which, as we all know, seems to be one of Trump’s fave words right now.

This is not my work. I did not make it. I deny. I denounce. This fake art. pic.twitter.com/ouHJmVeF8C — Richard Prince (@RichardPrince4) January 11, 2017

The artist later insisted that the kinda cryptic tweet was not a prank and went on to explain his reasoning was to make the Trumps “small again” and that “The Trumps are no art”.

Not a prank. It was sold to IvankaTrump & I was paid 36k on 11/14/2014. The money has been returned. SheNowOwnsAfake. pic.twitter.com/zR2S6jZBA7 — Richard Prince (@RichardPrince4) January 12, 2017

The Trumps left me no choice. By refusing 2 acknowledge an artwork I sold them 2 years ago & returning the money is making them small again. — Richard Prince (@RichardPrince4) January 12, 2017

Make Trump small again. pic.twitter.com/CeESfH4YoM — Richard Prince (@RichardPrince4) January 12, 2017

Redacting Ivanka's portrait was an honest choice between right and wrong. Right is art. Wrong is no art. The Trumps are no art. — Richard Prince (@RichardPrince4) January 12, 2017

The move has caused quite a stir on Twitter. Some people have applauded Prince…

@RichardPrince4 @IvankaTrump @realDonaldTrump Way to go! You have followed your heart, mind and conscience-- things the trumps don't have. — Lou Ann B Brown (@louannbbrown) January 13, 2017

@RichardPrince4 you are my hero Richard, this is so brilliant! — sean gall (@SeanGall_) January 12, 2017

While others seem to think it was an odd move.

@RichardPrince4 Its not a fake because you gave her a refund - its just a highly-publicized, FREE painting. There are better ways to protest pic.twitter.com/wdKJMG4J0J — Jared Wick (@mr_wick_) January 14, 2017

@RichardPrince4 You sending your commission back doesn't change the value of it 😂 What stupid logic. — Cat's Eye 👁‍🗨 (@maevethegoddess) January 13, 2017

@RichardPrince4 no she doesn't. she owns a work of your Art that you have orphaned. — GMAN (@gardedan) January 13, 2017

Whatever your view, you can’t deny it’s got people talking.