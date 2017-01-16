Artist takes a stand against Donald Trump by branding his own artwork that Ivanka bought as 'fake'

Back to Discover Home

A well-known US photographer and artist has shared his pretty unique way of protesting against President-elect Donald Trump.

Richard Prince is the creator of a controversial series of art from a few years ago where screenshots of people’s Instagram posts were turned into printed paintings.

One of the Instagram photos he transferred to a canvas was of Trump’s daughter Ivanka – and she ended up buying the piece of work.

Here’s Ivanka standing next to it (so yes, she uploaded an Instagram of herself standing next to an Instagram of herself. Phew…still with us?)

But Prince recently claimed that he has now returned the $36,000 payment he received for the portrait back in 2014.

He then called his own work “fake” – which, as we all know, seems to be one of Trump’s fave words right now.

The artist later insisted that the kinda cryptic tweet was not a prank and went on to explain his reasoning was to make the Trumps “small again” and that “The Trumps are no art”.

The move has caused quite a stir on Twitter. Some people have applauded Prince…

While others seem to think it was an odd move.

Whatever your view, you can’t deny it’s got people talking.

KEYWORDS: Art, Donald Trump, Instagram, Ivanka Trump, Politics, Protest, Richard Prince

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover