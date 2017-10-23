Art involving a staircase and a trampoline in Paris’ Pantheon is blowing people’s minds

An art installation from France involving a trampoline and a staircase has captured imaginations across the globe.

The Mechanics of History, or La Mecanique de l’Histoire, sees dancers jumping from the steps and onto the trampoline as they rotate together in Le Pantheon – an 18th Century building in Paris’ Latin Quarter.

La Mécanique de l’Histoire. Panthéon. PARIS. Le chorégraphe et danseur Yoann Bourgeois met les monuments en mouvement au Panthéon :> golem13.fr/monuments-mouvement-pantheon Posted by Golem13 on Friday, October 20, 2017

The performance artwork was devised by French dancer Yoann Bourgeois, and is on show under the Pantheon’s central, and highest dome.

In 1851, the same dome was home to physicist Leon Foucault’s famous, 67-metre pendulum – which demonstrated the rotation of the Earth.

Footage of the piece has been widely shared, attracting millions of views from outlets in a variety of languages.