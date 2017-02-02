Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to trade Apprentice role for presidency

Arnold Schwarzenegger has urged Donald Trump to go back to reality TV so “people can finally sleep comfortably again”.

The Terminator star and former Republican governor of California hit back after President Trump mocked his replacement as the host of The Celebrity Apprentice in the US.

The president suggested the show had been a “total disaster” since Arnie took over.

Arnie has hit back at Trump (Ian West/PA)

The actor responded in a video clip, saying: “Hey Donald, I have a great idea – why don’t we switch jobs?

“You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again, hmm?”

Austrian immigrant Arnie, who has previously said President Trump’s ban on refugees “makes us look stupid”, is the latest Hollywood name to lock horns with the new president.

Trump labelled Meryl Streep “over-rated” after she took aim at him during her Golden Globes acceptance speech on January 8.

And a string of stars voiced anger at his controversial refugee ban this weekend at a politically-charged Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

In the UK, scores of public figures from the arts, politics, religious groups and academia have called for an historic protest against President Trump’s state visit and urged the Prime Minister to cancel it.

Donald Trump used to present The Apprentice (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

More than 90 signatures have been added to a letter criticising the Government for attempting to “normalise” what they said was the president’s divisive agenda.

A second letter says Trump intends to do “ill” with his power, while in a third, dozens of healthcare workers said they were obliged to speak out due to the “jeopardy British people will face under the current transatlantic appeasement spectacle”.

The three letters published in The Guardian come after more than 1.8 million people signed a parliamentary petition calling for a state visit to be prevented as it would “cause embarrassment” to the Queen.

Trump labelled Meryl Streep ‘overrated’ (Ian West/PA)

One of the letters has been signed by politicians including Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood and former Labour leader Ed Miliband.

Musicians including Brian Eno, Lily Allen and Paloma Faith, comedian Frankie Boyle, union leaders and researchers have also signed it.

It states: “We are dismayed and shocked by the attempt of the British Government to normalise Trump’s agenda. People in Britain never voted for this. It is our duty as citizens to speak out.

Lily Allen has signed a letter protesting against Trump’s planned UK visit (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

“We oppose this state visit to the UK and commit ourselves to one of the biggest demonstrations in British history, to make very clear to our Government, and to the world, that this is not in our name.”

Theresa May invited Trump to visit Britain later this year during a recent trip to the White House.

Previous presidents have enjoyed banquets at Buckingham Palace, formal and informal audiences with the Queen and senior royals and addressed MPs in Westminster Hall.

A petition in support of Trump’s planned state visit has attracted more than 250,000 signatures.