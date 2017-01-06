Arnold Schwarzenegger has made the best response to Trump's Apprentice jibes

He may have seen pitiful ratings as he took over from Donald Trump in leading the new series of US Celebrity Apprentice, but when Trump couldn’t help publicly attacking him for it, Arnold Schwarzenegger came back with the coolest and most inspirational response.

As the president-elect slammed his TV successor for supporting Hilary Clinton’s campaign for presidency, Arnold replied with a quote from Abraham Lincoln about the importance of being brothers, not enemies, now that the election rivalry is over.

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

And he raised the fair point that Donald should probably have more important things to do than worry about his former telly ratings…

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

Arnold’s carefully penned tweets on Friday came in response to some typical Trump jabs:

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Factually, Trump’s comment on the show’s ratings are right, as his debut on the show in 2004 pulled in 18.49 million viewers, compared to Arnie’s audience of 4.95 million when his stint on the celebrity show launched this week – a drop of almost three quarters (73 per cent).

But a report by Associated Press pointed out that “television shows almost always fade in popularity with time”, and “live viewership in general is down in an on-demand world”.

Even Trump’s last Celebrity Apprentice season in 2015 saw a 63 per cent drop in viewers, bringing in just 6.81 million.

But, stats aside, we think it’s safe to say that Arnold has rightfully “terminated” that argument.

…Sorry.